We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Blink Charging (BLNK - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $2.65, indicating a -0.75% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.15% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 14.15% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Blink Charging in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.27, marking a 44.9% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $33.22 million, reflecting a 53.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.84 per share and revenue of $168.13 million, which would represent changes of +40.85% and +19.58%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Blink Charging. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 91.48% lower. At present, Blink Charging boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, placing it within the top 4% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.