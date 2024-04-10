Back to top

Company News for Apr 10, 2024

  • Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) soared 6.2% following promise shown by its individualized cancer vaccine developed with Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK - Free Report) in early trial.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc.’s (COIN - Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% on Bitcoin prices continuing to fall.
  • Brookfield Corporation (BN - Free Report) shares gained 1.4% on real estate becoming the biggest winning sector of the day.
  • Shares of Neogen Corporation (NEOG - Free Report) lost 9.3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 12 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents.

