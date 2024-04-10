AAON, Inc. ( AAON Quick Quote AAON - Free Report) collaborates with the Department of Energy (“DOE”) for the Better Buildings Commercial Building Heat Pump Accelerator, with its tenure expected between 2024 and 2027. Under DOE’s Accelerator program, AAON will lead the production process through its high-performance and efficient Alpha Class air-source heat pumps. The Accelerator in discussion will partner with industry stakeholders to quicken the development and the adoption of cold-climate commercial heat pump rooftop units. This will result in integrated energy efficiency and electrification of buildings. The company’s efforts to offer sustainable and economic solutions with Alpha Class are also visible in its refrigerant transition strategy. With the adoption of R-454B in place of 410A refrigerant ahead of the EPA's mandates, AAON demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and innovation. AAON shares declined 3.6% during the trading hours but inched up 0.02% in the after-hours trading session on Apr 9. Productivity Initiatives Bode Well
AAON Partners With DOE for Heat Pump Accelerator Program
AAON, Inc. (AAON - Free Report) collaborates with the Department of Energy (“DOE”) for the Better Buildings Commercial Building Heat Pump Accelerator, with its tenure expected between 2024 and 2027.
Under DOE’s Accelerator program, AAON will lead the production process through its high-performance and efficient Alpha Class air-source heat pumps. The Accelerator in discussion will partner with industry stakeholders to quicken the development and the adoption of cold-climate commercial heat pump rooftop units. This will result in integrated energy efficiency and electrification of buildings.
The company’s efforts to offer sustainable and economic solutions with Alpha Class are also visible in its refrigerant transition strategy. With the adoption of R-454B in place of 410A refrigerant ahead of the EPA's mandates, AAON demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and innovation.
AAON shares declined 3.6% during the trading hours but inched up 0.02% in the after-hours trading session on Apr 9.
Productivity Initiatives Bode Well
The company is following several ways to improve its productivity and foster its growth prospects. It intently focuses on enhancing its operational efficiencies, investments in innovation, and pricing strategies to aid its productivity levels and cater to its customer demands.
Focusing on the innovation aspect of the productivity initiatives, on Oct 18, 2023, AAON introduced its advanced lineup of high-performance air-source heat pumps, AAON Alpha Class. The Alpha Class sets a new commercial and industrial air-source heat pump performance standard. It accelerates the adoption of cleaner, more efficient technology, driving the decarbonization movement.
Shares of this heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment manufacturer rose 51.7% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry’s 27.6% growth. Thanks to the improved productivity, the company is optimistic for 2024 and beyond on the back of increasing bookings and growing backlog levels.
