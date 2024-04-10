We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gained Today
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $57.07, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.84%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, down 40.98% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.76 billion, up 26.77% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $16.04 billion, indicating changes of +42.65% and +23.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.39. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.79.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.