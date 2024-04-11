Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.
These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.
Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Devon Energy?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Devon Energy (DVN - Free Report) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.10 a share, just 20 days from its upcoming earnings release on May 1, 2024.
By taking the percentage difference between the $1.10 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.09 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Devon Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.57%. Investors should also know that DVN is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
DVN is just one of a large group of Oils and Energy stocks with a positive ESP figure. ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.
ConocoPhillips, which is readying to report earnings on May 2, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $2.25 a share, and COP is 21 days out from its next earnings report.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ConocoPhillips is $2.11, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +6.79%.
DVN and COP's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
