Smith+Nephew (SNN) Expands in Australia With New Alliance

Smith+Nephew ( SNN Quick Quote SNN - Free Report) has announced an exclusive distribution agreement with NAVBIT, a specialized player in surgical technology. This exclusive partnership, unveiled during the Australian Orthopedics Association COE Meeting in Sydney, marks a significant step in expanding its implant business in Australia.
Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
NAVBIT SPRINT at a Glance
NAVBIT's flagship product, the NAVBIT SPRINT navigation system, offers an advanced approach to orthopedic surgeries, particularly in total hip arthroplasty (THA) planning and execution.
With its single-use, sterile design and comprehensive packaging, NAVBIT SPRINT simplifies navigation for busy surgeons, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in procedures.
A Strategic Alliance for SNN
Post-operative dislocation is a prevalent concern in hip replacement surgeries, often leading to revision procedures. NAVBIT SPRINT has demonstrated a remarkable ability to improve acetabular cup alignment, significantly reducing the risk of dislocation. This not only enhances patient outcomes but also streamlines the episode of care, providing tangible benefits to both healthcare providers and patients.
This latest partnership allows Smith+Nephew to complement its existing implant range with the cutting-edge navigation technology of NAVBIT, addressing the growing demand for advanced solutions in orthopedic care.
Solid Prospects
The latest exclusive distribution agreement builds upon the one that Smith+Nephew announced for Japan in April 2023.
With NAVBIT SPRINT now available through Smith+Nephew in both Japan and Australia, the partnership sets a promising trajectory for market expansion and technological advancement in orthopedic care.
Image: Shutterstock
Other Players in This Space
Zimmer Biomet (ZBH - Free Report) has been witnessing a rebound in its Hips business of late despite macroeconomic challenges. The company is benefiting from increased provider capacity, resulting in backlog pull-through in recent quarters. Procedure volume is strong, banking on an improving market scenario. All regions benefited from continued recovery of elective procedures, backlog recapture as well as strong commercial execution and new product uptake. Zimmer Biomet expects further acceleration in performance in 2024 with the addition of multiple new product offerings.
Stryker (SYK - Free Report) is progressing well with its Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery platform that can be used for total hip replacement procedures. In the fourth quarter of 2023, in the United States, approximately 30% of hip replacement procedures of Stryker were done using this platform. The recent product launches include the Gamma4 hip fracture solution and the Insignia hip stem.
Conmed’s (CNMD - Free Report) orthopedic surgery product line includes sports medicine instrumentation and small bone, large bone and specialty-powered surgical instruments and service fees related to the promotion and marketing of sports medicine allograft tissue. Conmed is consistently witnessing strong performance across its Orthopedic unit.