CarMax (KMX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended February 2024, CarMax (KMX - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.63 billion, down 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.77 billion, representing a surprise of -2.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -28.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how CarMax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Gross Profit per Unit - Used vehicles gross profit: $2,251 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2,254.22.
- Number of stores - Total: 245 compared to the 245 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Gross Profit per Unit - Wholesale vehicles gross profit: $1,120 compared to the $1,046.17 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Used vehicles: $25.99 thousand compared to the $26.18 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Wholesale vehicles: $8.03 thousand versus $8.24 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
- Unit sales - Wholesale vehicles: 115,546 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 125,809.
- Net sales- Wholesale vehicles: $974.30 million compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.
- Net sales- Used vehicles: $4.50 billion compared to the $4.56 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
- Net sales- Other: $154.80 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $156.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.
- Other sales and revenues- Third-party finance fees, net: -$3.50 million compared to the -$0.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3400% year over year.
- Other sales and revenues- Extended protection plan revenues: $98 million versus $96.67 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.
- Other sales and revenues- Advertising & subscription revenues: $34.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $35.98 million.
Shares of CarMax have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.