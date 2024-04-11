Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Constellation Brands (STZ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) reported $2.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $2.26 for the same period compares to $1.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.10, the EPS surprise was +7.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Constellation Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Wine and Spirits: $436.40 million versus $447.36 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Beer: $1.70 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Wine and Spirits: $111.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $125.05 million.
  • Operating Income- Beer: $585.40 million versus $581.24 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Corporate Operations and Other: -$65.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$81.08 million.
Shares of Constellation Brands have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

