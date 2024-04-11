We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Barnes (B) Expands East Granby MRO Facility for Engine Projects
Barnes Group Inc. (B - Free Report) recently announced that it has completed the expansion of its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility based in East Granby, CT.
The Barnes Aerospace East Granby facility is engaged in performing complex repairing of cases, diffusers, frames, bearing housings and rotating hardware across various military and commercial engine platforms for the aerospace and industrial gas turbine markets.
As noted, the facility is certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the Civil Aviation Administration of China and the European Aviation Safety Agency. It has a strong customer base throughout the world, including some of the leading commercial airlines and aviation original equipment manufacturers (OEM).
The expansion will add 32,000 square feet of manufacturing space, taking the overall facility area to over 84,000 square feet. This project includes an upgradation of a new advanced chemical cleaning line that is expected to be completed in fourth-quarter 2024.
The project will likely boost the facility’s strong and diverse set of capabilities, which include welding, vacuum brazing, plasma and dual wire arc coatings, shot peening and non-destructive testing. This will bolster Barnes’ capability to cater to the increasing demand for existing and new engine programs and product lines.
This apart, in February 2024, Barnes unveiled a component repair facility in Singapore to support growing customers’ requirements in the region. This move will enable B to cater to the increasing demands of the aerospace industry and boost its position in the engine component repair and maintenance industry.
Existing Business Scenario
B’s Aerospace segment is benefiting from volume increases within both the OEM and Aftermarket businesses. In fourth-quarter 2023, the company’s organic sales for the Aerospace original equipment manufacturing business (excluding the impact of MB Aerospace acquisition) grew 17% year over year, while organic sales for aftermarket business increased 12%.
However, the company has been grappling with softness in motion control solutions and automation businesses within the Industrial segment. Shipment delays and lagging orders remain worrisome for the segment. In the fourth quarter, organic sales in the Motion Control Solutions and Automation businesses declined 10% and 7%, respectively.
Barnes also operates in the highly competitive industrial and aerospace markets, comprising well-recognized providers of engineered products and services. The company, which belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, faces stiff competition from several competitors like ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE - Free Report) , Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI - Free Report) and American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC - Free Report) .