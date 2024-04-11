We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed at $24.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.68%.
The company's stock has dropped by 2.86% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.
The upcoming earnings release of Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.35, showcasing a 25.53% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $124.82 million, up 21.26% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $588.47 million, indicating changes of +32.14% and +14.59%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Upstart Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.