New Strong Sell Stocks for April 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) is a retailer of sporting goods and outdoor recreational products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 60 days.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB - Free Report) is a company which provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN - Free Report) is the bank holding company for EagleBank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.

