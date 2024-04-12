We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SL Green (SLG) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect SL Green (SLG - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.17 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 41.8%. Revenues are expected to be $132.38 million, down 24.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some SL Green metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Rental revenue, net' will likely reach $143.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Investment income' of $9.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other income' should come in at $17.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $48.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $78.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
