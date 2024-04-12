Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 12, 2024

  • Shares of Globe Life Inc. (GL - Free Report) plummeted 53.1% following allegations about multiple instances of insurance fraud.
  • Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (STZ - Free Report) shares gained 1.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10.
  • Fastenal Company’s (FAST - Free Report) shares plunged 6.5% after reporting first-quarter 2024 revenues of $1.89 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion.
  • Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) rose 2.1% on the “Magnificent 7” having a field day at the markets.
     

