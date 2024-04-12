We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know
Crescent Point Energy (CPG - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $8.77, indicating a -1.13% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil producer had gained 15.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crescent Point Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $741.19 million, up 6.4% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $3.27 billion, which would represent changes of +14.02% and +5.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Crescent Point Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% higher. Crescent Point Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crescent Point Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.27 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.78 of its industry.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.