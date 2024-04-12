We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
The most recent trading session ended with CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO - Free Report) standing at $6.63, reflecting a -1.49% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.
The the stock of company has risen by 15.84% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CompoSecure, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, CompoSecure, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.35%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $98.2 million, indicating a 3.02% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.09 per share and a revenue of $416.09 million, indicating changes of +12.37% and +6.52%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CompoSecure, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CompoSecure, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, CompoSecure, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.86, so one might conclude that CompoSecure, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.