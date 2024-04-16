Back to top

Company News for Apr 15, 2024

  • Shares of Intel ((INTC - Free Report) ) fell 5.2%, following reports that China has instructed its telecom carriers to gradually eliminate the use of foreign chips.
  • Zoetis ((ZTS - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 7.8% after reports surfaced that the pet drug maker's arthritis medications could be linked to illnesses in dogs.
  • United States Steel Corporation ((X - Free Report) ) shares slid 2.1% as shareholders gave their approval to the proposed merger with Nippon Steel Corporation ((NPSCY - Free Report) ).
  • Shares of The Progressive Corporation ((PGR - Free Report) ) rose 0.8% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.20 per share.

