Compared to Estimates, Goldman (GS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.21 billion, up 16.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $11.58, compared to $8.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.89 billion, representing a surprise of +10.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Goldman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total: $2,848 billion compared to the $2,862.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio: 14.7% versus 15.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Advance Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio: 15.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.4%.
  • Leverage ratio: 5.4% versus 6.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities: $3.31 billion compared to the $2.96 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Management and other fees: $2.45 billion versus $2.54 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Other: $12 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $21.20 million.
  • Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending: $682 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $687.69 million.
  • Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Debt investments: $345 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $374.75 million.
  • Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Transaction banking and other: $80 million versus $86.53 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- FICC: $4.32 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.52 billion.
  • Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Consumer platforms: $618 million versus $609.42 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Goldman have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

