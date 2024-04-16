We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
United States Steel (X) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
United States Steel (X - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $40.82, indicating a -1.23% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.79%.
The the stock of steel maker has risen by 6.38% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United States Steel in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.79, reflecting a 2.6% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.2 billion, down 6.06% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.40 per share and a revenue of $16.48 billion, demonstrating changes of -28.12% and -8.73%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.42% decrease. United States Steel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, United States Steel is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.15. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.34 for its industry.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.