We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $60.25, indicating a -0.89% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.79%.
Shares of the diagnostic imaging company witnessed a gain of 4.5% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 6.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lantheus Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Lantheus Holdings to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $349.02 million, up 16.04% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.58 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.62% and +10.34%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Lantheus Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Lantheus Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.24. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.14 of its industry.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.