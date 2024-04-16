We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Trip.com (TCOM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Trip.com (TCOM - Free Report) standing at $49.20, reflecting a +0.72% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.79%.
Coming into today, shares of the travel services company had gained 12.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.85%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Trip.com in its upcoming release. On that day, Trip.com is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.61 billion, up 20.11% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $7.36 billion, indicating changes of +8.03% and +18.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trip.com. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Trip.com holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Trip.com currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.52.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.