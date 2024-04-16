Back to top

CrossFirst (CFB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB - Free Report) reported $62.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.7%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.86 million, representing a surprise of -1.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CrossFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57.6%.
  • Total non-performing loans: $12.10 million compared to the $22.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-performing assets: $20.40 million compared to the $22.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs / Avg. loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Average interest earning assets: $7.34 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.22 billion.
  • Net interest income: $56.59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.28 million.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $57.13 million versus $57.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Non-interest income: $5.59 million compared to the $5.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of CrossFirst have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

