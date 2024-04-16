Back to top

Rising Rate ETF (RISR) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RISR - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 13.7% from its 52-week low price of $30.42/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

RISR in Focus

The FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide diversification benefits and helps to manage risk from interest rate volatility, while generating current income under a wide range of interest rate environments. The fund charges 99 bps in fees. The fund yields 7.25% annually.

Why the Move?

U.S. consumer inflation jumped in March, surpassing expectations primarily due to higher petrol and shelter costs, dashing hopes of a June interest rate cut by the Fed. This has boosted U.S. treasury bond yields. As a result, ETFs that offer protection against rising rates surged in recent days.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund might continue its strong performance given a positive weighted alpha of 7.53.


