Morgan Stanley (MS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) reported $15.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. EPS of $2.02 for the same period compares to $1.70 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69, the EPS surprise was +19.53%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Morgan Stanley performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

- Book value per common share: $55.60 versus $53.22 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Return on average common equity: 14.5% versus 12% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Wealth Management - Total client assets: $5,495 billion compared to the $5,104.9 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total assets under management: $1,505 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,459.92 billion.
- Net revenues- Investment Management: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
- Net revenues- Institutional Securities: $7.02 billion compared to the $6.38 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Wealth Management- Net interest income: $1.86 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14% year over year.
- Revenues- Institutional securities- Investment banking- Underwriting: $986 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $741.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.9%.
- Revenues- Investment banking: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Commissions and fees: $1.23 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
- Revenues- Institutional securities- Sales and Trading- Fixed income: $2.49 billion compared to the $2.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Institutional securities- Sales and trading- Equity: $2.84 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
Shares of Morgan Stanley have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.