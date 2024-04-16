We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Nordson (NDSN) Stock
Nordson Corporation (NDSN - Free Report) has been benefiting from strength in the Industrial Precision Solutions segment, driven by growing popularity for its industrial coatings, polymer processing and non-woven product lines. Solid demand for the medical interventional solutions product line is aiding the Medical and Fluid Solutions segment’s revenues. In the quarters ahead, investments in automation, artificial intelligence, memory and electronic product innovation are expected to drive Nordson’s growth.
The company intends to strengthen and expand its businesses through buyouts. Nordson’s acquisition of ARAG Group in August 2023 expanded its core capabilities in precision dispensing technology, helping the company foray into the rapidly growing precision agriculture end-market. Also, the buyout of CyberOptics Corporation in November 2022 expanded its semiconductor test and inspection capabilities. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended January 2024), acquired assets boosted the company’s total revenues by 5.4%.
NDSN remains committed to rewarding shareholders through dividend payouts and share repurchases. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, it paid out dividends of $38.9 million and bought back shares worth $7.4 million. Also, the company hiked its dividend by 5% to 68 cents per share in August 2023.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 5.5% compared with the industry’s 12.3% growth.
However, Nordson has been witnessing weakness in the Advanced Technology Solutions segment. A decrease in demand for electronics dispensing product lines, serving in the cyclical semiconductor end market, is weighing on the segment.
Also, rising costs and expenses, if not controlled, might pose a threat to its bottom line. For instance, cost of sales increased 1.1% year over year in the fiscal first quarter owing to higher input costs. Also, in the quarter, selling and administrative expenses increased 2.4% year over year due to increasing acquisition costs.
Key Picks
We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks from the same space, namely Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) , Illinois Tool Works (ITW - Free Report) and IDEX Corporation (IEX - Free Report) . While Applied Industrial currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Illinois Tool and IDEX carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Applied Industrial delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s 2024 earnings has increased 2.5%.
Illinois Tool delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITW’s 2024 earnings has inched up 0.1%.
IDEX delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.2%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IEX’s 2024 earnings has increased 1.7%.