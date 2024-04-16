We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) standing at $303.74, reflecting a -0.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.12%.
Shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company have depreciated by 1.79% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's loss of 1.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comfort Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.26, indicating a 49.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Comfort Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Comfort Systems is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.62. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.11 of its industry.
The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
