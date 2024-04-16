We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $10.84, indicating a -1% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.12%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 7.12% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 4.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Nu Holdings Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 125%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.51 billion, indicating a 55.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
NU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $11.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.5% and +39.97%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.08. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.1 for its industry.
Investors should also note that NU has a PEG ratio of 0.54 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.63 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.