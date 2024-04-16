We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.52, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 21.07% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect IonQ, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 85.71%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7 million, indicating a 63.17% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.24 per share and a revenue of $39.05 million, demonstrating changes of -58.97% and +77.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, IonQ, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.