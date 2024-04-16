We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $60.27, indicating a -0.41% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
The the stock of agribusiness giant has risen by 0.18% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.35, indicating a 35.41% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $22.5 billion, reflecting a 6.52% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $91.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of -21.49% and -2.62%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.67% downward. Currently, Archer Daniels Midland is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.04. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.23.
The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.