Unveiling Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, indicating an increase of 5.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $772.57 million, representing an increase of 10.2% year over year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alexandria Real Estate Equities metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Rental' to come in at $757.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other income' will likely reach $9.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $285.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $265.30 million.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares have witnessed a change of -5.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ARE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.