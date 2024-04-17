We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Packaging Corp. (PKG) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that Packaging Corp. (PKG - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 25.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.91 billion, declining 3.3% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 4.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Packaging Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Sales- Packaging' will likely reach $1.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Sales- Corporate' reaching $18.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Sales- Paper' will reach $144.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.4% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Operating income- Packaging- Non-GAAP' should come in at $210.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $277.40 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Segment Operating income- Paper- Non-GAAP' will reach $27.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $35.60 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Packaging Corp. here>>>
Packaging Corp. shares have witnessed a change of -2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PKG is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>