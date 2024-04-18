We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CrowdStrike (CRWD) Partners With National Australia Bank
CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) announced that it collaborated with National Australia Bank (“NAB”). Notably, NAB will offer free access to CRWD’s Falcon Go, a cybersecurity tool powered by AI, to the bank’s small and medium-sized business customers.
Falcon Go combines next-generation antivirus and USB device protection powered by AI in one easy-to-use package. With the surge in advanced cyber threats, safeguarding endpoints and on-premises IT infrastructure is becoming increasingly important.
As enterprises encounter continual and advanced cyber threats, the importance of cybersecurity increases. The growing requirement for cybersecurity due to the rising number of data breaches creates a scope of expansion for CrowdStrike.
The company is also growing through partnerships with Industry giants and adding to its portfolio of solutions through acquisitions. CRWD has partnered with Dell (DELL - Free Report) and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) to expand its market presence.
CrowdStrike teamed up with Dell to offer better protection against cyberattacks using its Falcon XDR platform and the latter's Managed Detection and Response. CRWD also partnered with NVIDIA to enhance AI capabilities on the Falcon platform, making it easier for customers to create custom and secure AI models.
The company recently bought Bionic, a posture management platform provider. It has also entered into an agreement to acquire Flow Security, the industry's first cloud data runtime security solution.
The cybersecurity market has been growing rapidly. According to a Statista report, the global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $273.5 billion by 2028 from $183.1 billion in 2024. With CrowdStrike's expertise and reliable solutions, it is set to grow in this market.
Currently, CRWD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), and DELL and NVDA sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. Shares of CRWD, DELL and NVDA have surged 117.8%, 175.6% and 223.7%, respectively, in the past year.
