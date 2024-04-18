We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Zscaler (ZS) to Enhance the Security Architecture of GLP
Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) announced that Zscaler for Users, part of the Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform, has been selected by GLP, a global real estate logistics provider and investment manager. The solution will help GLP upgrade from its VPN-based traditional cyber security framework to this advanced Zero Trust architecture.
As part of the first step of the Zero Trust transformation, GLP is using Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) solutions. These solutions let GLP staff and third-party vendors securely access private apps and OT devices. The solution uses Zero Trust connections, reduces security risks and mitigates lateral threats with advanced segmentation and AI-driven policies based on context.
GLP and its affiliates will be able to stay secure through Zero Trust connectivity, which will help the prior manage assets across the enterprise's global hybrid cloud setup.
In the past year, Maxeon Solar Technologies and the Women's Tennis Association (“WTA”) chose Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform. Maxeon rolled out the solution in more than 100 countries, while WTA opted for it to safeguard the users, data and infrastructure.
Zscaler is also securing big deals from various sectors like federal, finance, healthcare and tech. Many Fortune 500 companies are switching from old firewall and VPN systems to ZS' ZIA, ZPA and ZDX solutions for Zero Trust architecture.
The company is gaining from the rising demand for security and networking with the increase in hybrid work setups. Users accessing company networks increase the need for security, benefiting Zscaler's products.
Its edge cloud, offering policy enforcement, multi-tenancy, SSL/TLS inspection and Zero Trust network access, is also well-positioned for adoption in the growing remote work culture.
