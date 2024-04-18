Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Banner (BANR) Q1 Earnings

Banner (BANR - Free Report) reported $144.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.1%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $150.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17, the EPS surprise was +4.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Banner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 67.6% compared to the 64.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.7% versus 3.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total non-performing loans: $29.49 million compared to the $30.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Average interest-earning assets: $14.64 billion versus $14.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total non-performing assets: $29.94 million versus $31.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income: $132.96 million versus $134.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total non-interest income: $11.59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.90 million.
  • Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent): $136.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.07 million.
  • Mortgage banking operations: $2.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.70 million.
Shares of Banner have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

