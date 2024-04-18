We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Oracle (ORCL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) closed at $118.67, marking a -1.62% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.15%.
The software maker's shares have seen a decrease of 6.63% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oracle in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.64, signifying a 1.8% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.55 billion, reflecting a 5.18% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.58 per share and a revenue of $53.22 billion, indicating changes of +8.98% and +6.53%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Oracle is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oracle has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.61 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.99 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that ORCL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.24.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 71, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.