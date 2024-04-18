Back to top

Home Bancorp (HBCP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Home Bancorp (HBCP - Free Report) reported revenue of $32.45 million, down 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.14, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.25 million, representing a surprise of +0.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Home Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 64.3% versus 67.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $21.95 million versus $10.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $20.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.49 million.
  • Total Average Interest-Earning Assets: $3.13 billion compared to the $3.12 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Annualized YTD net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans: 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $3.55 million compared to the $3.62 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $28.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.55 million.
Shares of Home Bancorp have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

