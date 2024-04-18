Back to top

Company News for Apr 18, 2024

  • Eli Lilly and Company ((LLY - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.5% after announcing positive late-stage results for its weight-loss drug Zepbound, which is especially beneficial for overweight individuals with sleep apnea.
  • Shares of Autodesk, Inc. ((ADSK - Free Report) ) fell 5.8% following news of a delay in the filing of its annual Form 10-K due to an internal investigation into its accounting practices related to free cash flow and adjusted operating margin.
  • Mobileye Global Inc. ((MBLY - Free Report) ) increased 2.8% after announcing the delivery of its new EyeQ6 Lite system-on-chip, accelerating ADAS upgrades globally.
  • U.S. Bancorp ((USB - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 3.6% after reporting first-quarter 2024 revenues of $6.69 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.16%.

