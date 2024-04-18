We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fat Brands (FAT) to Introduce 40 New Co-Branded Locations
FAT Brands Inc. (FAT - Free Report) , the parent company of iconic eateries Fatburger and Round Table Pizza, unveils a strategic move to open 40 new co-branded locations across Northern California. In collaboration with franchisee California Burger, Inc., this initiative aims to blend the California heritage of both brands, leveraging their individual strength to create a compelling culinary experience.
Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands, underscores the success witnessed with similar co-branded ventures, citing the existing more than 100 locations worldwide featuring Fatburger and Buffalo's Express. This latest deal extends the company's footprint, tapping into the thriving market of Northern California.
Fatburger, with its 70-year legacy, promises customizable, mouthwatering burgers while Round Table Pizza, founded in 1959, boasts "Pizza Royalty" status for its fresh, hand-crafted pizzas. By integrating these offerings, FAT Brands aims to satisfy diverse consumer preferences under one roof.
The partnership with California Burger, Inc., a seasoned operator in the restaurant industry, further solidifies FAT Brands' expansion strategy. With the first co-branded location set to debut in 2024, investors anticipate heightened revenue streams and increased brand visibility, positioning FAT for sustained growth in the competitive foodservice landscape.
Shares of the company have gained 17.2% year to date against the industry’s decline of 1.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
