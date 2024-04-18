We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Spotify (SPOT) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Spotify (SPOT - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, reflecting an increase of 153.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.88 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.9%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Spotify metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Total Monthly Active Users (MAUs)' to reach 618.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 515 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Ad-Supported MAUs' at 392.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 317 million.
Analysts expect 'Premium Subscribers' to come in at 239.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 210 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Spotify here>>>
Over the past month, Spotify shares have recorded returns of +12.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPOT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>