Snap-On (SNA) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Snap-On (SNA - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.18 billion, down 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.75, compared to $4.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.66, the EPS surprise was +1.93%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Snap-On performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Intersegment eliminations: -$141.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$163.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.9%.
  • Net Sales- Commercial & Industrial Group: $359.90 million versus $375.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Financial Services Revenue: $99.60 million versus $96.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Repair Systems & Information Group: $463.80 million compared to the $454.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Snap-on Tools Group: $500.10 million compared to the $523.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Financial services: $68.30 million compared to the $68.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Commercial & Industrial Group: $55.40 million versus $56.98 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Corporate: -$14.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$30.07 million.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Snap-on Tools Group: $117.30 million versus $126.90 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Repair Systems & Information Group: $112.90 million versus $104.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Snap-On have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

