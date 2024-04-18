Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Manpower (MAN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.4 billion, down 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.94, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.43 billion, representing a surprise of -0.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Manpower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues from Services- Americas- Other Americas: $356 million compared to the $371.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Revenues from Services- Southern Europe: $1.98 billion compared to the $2 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
  • Revenues from Services- Americas- United States: $680.40 million versus $685.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.6% change.
  • Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- France: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.3% year over year.
  • Revenues from Services- Northern Europe: $870.30 million compared to the $863.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year.
  • Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Other Southern Europe: $457.70 million compared to the $453.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.
  • Revenues from Services- APME: $535.10 million versus $526.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.7% change.
  • Revenues from Services- Americas: $1.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
  • Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Italy: $404.30 million versus $412.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.
Shares of Manpower have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

