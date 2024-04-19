We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Petrobras' (PBR) Buzios Field Achieves Production Milestone
Petrobras S.A. (PBR - Free Report) -operated Búzios oil field, located in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil, has recently reached the new milestone of producing 1 billion barrels of oil (bbl) by the end of March this year. PBR, the Brazilian state-run oil company, operates the Búzios field, together with Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA), CNOOC and CNODC.
In June 2023, the Búzios field recorded a production of 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, which encompasses not only oil in barrels but also natural gas production converted to barrels of oil equivalent (boe). The Búzios field is the largest ultra-deepwater field. The production milestone was achieved through the five operating units, the FPSOs P-74, P-75, P-76, P-77 and Almirante Barroso.
With new production systems, PBR expects this figure to grow even further. The company plans to install new production systems in the next few years to ramp up the field’s capacity to reach around 2 million barrels of oil per day by 2030.
The Búzios oil field commenced operations in 2018 and has delivered positive results since then, boasting the most productive wells in the country. Petrobras highlights that the reservoir’s thickness is nearly the same height as Sugarloaf Mountain, with its length being more than twice as long as Guanabara Bay. The field, located 180 km off the coast, operates at water depths exceeding 2,000 meters.
In 2020, Petrobras won the OTC (Offshore Technology Conference) Award for developing the set of technologies to make viable production in the Buzios field. The company’s unique and cutting-edge technology has not only increased the field's efficiency and production, but also reduced costs.
