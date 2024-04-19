We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $167.51, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.
The cosmetics company's stock has dropped by 17.09% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 19.05% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $291.54 million, up 55.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. e.l.f. Beauty is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In the context of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 46.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.97.
One should further note that ELF currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Cosmetics industry stood at 1.43 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.