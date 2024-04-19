We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stay Ahead of the Game With Amphenol (APH) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Amphenol (APH - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share, indicating an increase of 7.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.08 billion, representing an increase of 3.5% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Amphenol metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Harsh Environment Solutions' reaching $868.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' will reach $1.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Communications Solutions' at $1.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' will reach $195.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $178.80 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Communications Solutions' of $261.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $230.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Operating income- Harsh Environment Solutions' to come in at $233.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $226.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, Amphenol shares have recorded returns of -3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), APH will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.