Unveiling Boston Scientific (BSX) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. Revenues are expected to be $3.68 billion, up 8.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Boston Scientific metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Worldwide' to reach $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Urology- Worldwide' will reach $500.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Interventions- Worldwide' should come in at $549.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Endoscopy- Worldwide' at $626.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- MedSurg- Neuromodulation- Worldwide' reaching $258.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Worldwide' should arrive at $2.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Cardiology- Worldwide' will likely reach $1.74 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Watchman- Worldwide' stands at $350.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.5% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Cardiovascular- Interventional Cardiology Therapies- Worldwide' to come in at $611.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' of $2.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Boston Scientific here>>>
Boston Scientific shares have witnessed a change of -0.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BSX is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>