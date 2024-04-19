We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for General Dynamics (GD) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that General Dynamics (GD - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $10.36 billion, increasing 4.8% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain General Dynamics metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Technologies' to come in at $3.27 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Marine Systems' should arrive at $3.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Combat Systems' will reach $1.87 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Aerospace' will reach $2.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of +23.5% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings- Aerospace' should come in at $300.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $229 million in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating earnings- Combat Systems' will likely reach $256.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $245 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating earnings- Technologies' of $302.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $299 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating earnings- Marine Systems' reaching $219.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $211 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for General Dynamics here>>>
General Dynamics shares have witnessed a change of +1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>