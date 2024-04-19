We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2024, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.1 billion, down 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.76, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was +7.04%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Fifth Third Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Fifth Third Bancorp here>>>
- Book value per share: $24.72 compared to the $25.30 average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Efficiency Ratio (FTE): 63.9% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 64.6%.
- Net interest margin (FTE): 2.9% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Return on average assets: 1% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Tangible book value per share (including AOCI): $17.35 compared to the $17.67 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $195.35 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $197.80 billion.
- Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio): 0.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.
- Return on average common equity: 11.6% compared to the 10.9% average estimate based on six analysts.
- CET1 Capital Ratio: 10.4% versus 10.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Leverage Ratio: 8.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9%.
- Tier I risk-based Capital Ratio: 11.8% compared to the 11.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Nonperforming Assets: $748 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $734.84 million.
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.