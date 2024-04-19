We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crescent Energy (CRGY) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Crescent Energy (CRGY - Free Report) closed at $10.97, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.05%.
The oil and gas company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.01% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Crescent Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Crescent Energy to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 56.25%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $570.09 million, reflecting a 3.4% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.98 per share and a revenue of $2.39 billion, demonstrating changes of -66.32% and +0.5%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.13% lower. Right now, Crescent Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Crescent Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.59.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.