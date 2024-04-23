We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q1 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Tyler Technologies (TYL - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $507.79 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Tyler Technologies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Maintenance' of $113.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscriptions' will likely reach $314.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.2% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Hardware and other' will reach $6.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31.2% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Software licenses and royalties' to come in at $10.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Recurring' to reach $428.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Non-Recurring' at $79.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross profit- Software licenses and royalties' should arrive at $6.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.82 million.
Over the past month, shares of Tyler Technologies have returned -3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Currently, TYL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>