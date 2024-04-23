We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q1 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Nasdaq (NDAQ - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.12 billion, exhibiting an increase of 22% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nasdaq metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Cash Equity Trading' will reach 16.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16.7% in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total matched market share executed on Nasdaq exchanges - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing' should come in at 30.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 30.8% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total industry average daily volume - Equity Derivative Trading and Clearing' reaching 42.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 42.4 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total industry average daily share volume - Cash Equity Trading' should arrive at 11.31 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.8 billion in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nasdaq here>>>
Shares of Nasdaq have experienced a change of -2.1% in the past month compared to the -4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NDAQ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>