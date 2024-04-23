Back to top

Albertsons Companies (ACI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) reported $18.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.4 billion, representing a surprise of -0.33%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Albertsons Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same - Store Sales (Identical sales): 1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1%.
  • Number of stores at end of quarter: 2,269 versus 2,271 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Square Footage - Retail Square Feet: 112.8 million compared to the 112.9 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Fuel: $822.80 million compared to the $902.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Albertsons Companies have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

